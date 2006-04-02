Caprion and Vertex collaborate on biomarker research

Canadian firm Caprion Pharmaceuticals says it has signed a deal with USA-based Vertex Pharmaceruticals to collaborate on the identification of photodynamic biomarkers. The project will use Caprion's CellCarta proteomics platform to identify potential markers to be progressed through to clinical development.

Caprion says that its technology allows the comprehensive assessment of proteins and protein expression in a given sample, adding that it is also using its expertise in several other ongoing projects.