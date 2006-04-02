Caprion and Vertex collaborate on biomarker research

Canadian firm Caprion Pharmaceuticals says it has signed a deal with USA-based Vertex Pharmaceruticals to collaborate on the identification of photodynamic biomarkers. The project will use Caprion's CellCarta proteomics platform to identify potential markers to be progressed through to clinical development.
Caprion says that its technology allows the comprehensive assessment of proteins and protein expression in a given sample, adding that it is also using its expertise in several other ongoing projects.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze