Cardinal sells PTS segment for $3.3B

Cardinal Health, a leading US provider of products and services supporting the health care industry, has reached an agreement to sell its Pharmaceutical Technologies and Services (PTS) segment to the private investment and advisory firm Blackstone Group for about $3.3 billion in cash.

The companies have signed a definitive agreement for Blackstone to acquire the PTS businesses that develop, manufacture and package medication and other products for pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, employ around 10,000 people at more than 30 facilities worldwide and generate about $1.8 billion in annual revenue. Cardinal Health announced last November that it planned to divest the segment to focus resources on its four remaining businesses serving health care provider customers, such as hospitals and pharmacies.

The sale is expected to generate around $3.1 billion in after-tax proceeds and to close in Cardinal's fiscal fourth quarter.