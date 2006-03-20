CardioQ saves over $4K per patient

UK-based hemodynamic montoring firm, the Deltex Medical Group, has reported encouraging preliminary findings from an audit of the use of the its CardioQ monitor in liver surgery.

Doctors and managers at a European teaching hospital evaluated CardioQ in 10 patients undergoing major liver surgery and compared the use of disposable equipment, whole blood and blood products for these patients with historical averages and found that, on average, use of blood products was significantly less for the monitored group.

According to the firm, cost savings, taking into account the purchase of the Deltex Medical probe and the reduction in whole blood, blood products and ancillary equipment used, but excluding savings from shorter length of stay, were approximately 3,500 euros per patient ($4,224).