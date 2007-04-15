Castle Craig achieves effective treatment for cocaine dependence

A leading UK-based drug addiction hospital says it has achieved impressive results in the treatment of cocaine dependency. The Castle Craig Hospital, based in Edinburgh, Scotland, followed up 141 patients over an average of 540 days using the Christo Research Systems treatment outcomes evaluation tool.

Of 141 patients in the study, 92% successfully completed detoxification. According to the hospital, the reduction of all the indicators of dysfunction where "highly significant thus demonstrating that reductions in cocaine use were generally accompanied by improvements in all other aspects of the patients lives." Of 73 patients who completed both primary and extended care, 78.1% had a good outcome. Of 68 patients who left prematurely 39.7% had a good outcome. This shows the importance of completing treatment, according to a hospital press release.

"We often hear that there is no effective treatment available in the UK for cocaine addiction. This study demonstrates otherwise," said Peter McCann, chairman of the Castle Craig Hospital. "1.75 million young addicts now use a drug that most think is harmless, but there has been a 300% increase in deaths over five years. Many users are now starting to run into serious physical and mental health problems not least considerable brain damage. These users in particular will be requiring intensive treatment before long."