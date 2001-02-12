CAT/Abbott's D2E7 in Crohn's disease trials

Abbott Laboratories of the USA has said that the potential rheumatoidarthritis drug D2E7 is now in intermediate Phase II clinical trials to assess its activity against Crohn's disease, reports Reuters. Abbott will gain the rights to the drug along with its in-progress $6.9 billion acquisition of BASF's pharmaceutical operations (Marketletter January 1 & 8 and page 5 this issue). The latter was co-developing D2E7 with UK-based Cambridge Antibody Technology.
D2E7 is currently in final Phase III testing for rheumatoid arthritis, an indication for which it is likely to reach the market in 2003. Analysts reported by the news agency, suggest the product could have annual sales of $500 million or more. If successful, D2E7 for the Crohn's indication could follow some time after that.
