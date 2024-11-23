CAT To Start Trials of Anti-TGF-Beta-2

Cambridge Antibody Technology has been granted approval in the UK tobegin clinical trials of its anti-transforming growth factor-beta-2 antibody in patients with early proliferative vitreous retinopathy.

The Phase I/IIa study will enroll up to 45 patients at three centers in the UK, and will try to determine the dose of antibody to be tested in future trials. It is given by intravitreal injection at the time of surgery. This is the second CAT antibody to enter trials, after studies of its antitumor necrosis factor alfa antibody were started in rheumatoid arthritis by partner Knoll earlier this year.