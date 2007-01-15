Catalyst signs $100M Alterase R&D deal with Wyeth

USA-based Catalyst Biosciences has signed two research collaborations and license agreements with drug major Wyeth worth up to $100.0 million, exclusive of potential royalties, supporting R&D and preclinical development using Catalyst's novel Alterase therapeutics platform (engineered human proteases) directed at two targets, one each in metabolic disease and oncology.

As part of the deal, Wyeth will be responsible for the clinical development, manufacturing and marketing of products developed as a result of these collaborations.

The agreements include upfront license payments, milestones, R&D funding and royalties on product sales. Further financial terms of the alliance were not disclosed. Catalyst noted that it completed a $30.0 million series B financing in February 2006 and has raised approximately $40.0 million to date to advance its therapeutic programs.