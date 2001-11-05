Caution advised on tamoxifen use

An analysis published in the British Journal of Cancer (November 4) hassuggested that use of the mainstay breast cancer drug tamoxifen in the prevention of the disease in healthy women may be undermined by its significant side-effect burden. The researchers note that women over the age of 50 who received the drug had up to a four-fold greater risk of endometrial cancer and double the risk of deep vein thrombosis. They suggest that use of the drug in at-risk, healthy women may only be advised if their predicted risk is at least three times greater than average.
