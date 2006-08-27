CBH to submit kallikren inhibitor to SFDA

Beijing-headquartered drugmaker China Biopharmaceuticals Holdings says that it has completed all trials of its developmental drug nafamoslate mesilate, which the Chinese State Food and Drug Administration requires. The firm said that it is preparing to submit the data to the SFDA, and added that it expects to receive an approval decision during 2007.
CBH said that drug, which is a kallikrein inhibitor, has potential in a range of indications, including: the treatment of disseminated intravascular coagulation; acute pancreatitis; and as a generalized anticoagulant in cardiac surgery.
The company also said that there are approximately 1.4 million DIC sufferers in China, who will be suitable for treatment if the drug goes on to receive regulatory approval.
