CDC to test Novavax' flu vaccine

USA-based infectious disease specialist Novavax says that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has agreed to undertake assessment of its H5N1 influenza vaccine candidate against live bird flu virus.

Under the terms of the deal, Novavax will provide the CDC with a supply of its virus-like particle H5N1 vaccine, while the center will test the agent against the virus, in addition to carrying out preclinical testing. The Pennsylvania-headquartered firm added that it is in the process of preparing a dossier of preclinical data which it intends to submit to the Food and Drug Administration as an Investigational New Drug application in the first half of next year.