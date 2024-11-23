CDER Outlines Priorities For Drug Development: US

CDER Outlines Priorities For Drug Development

While the US Center for Drug Evaluation and Research had accomplished much in 1995, its director Janet Woodcock told a Food and Drug Law Institute meeting last month that challenges in the area of methodologic research and information management remain.

The CDER, she said, will continue to work with the large amount of data it has to extract information on how drug development could be improved, while continuing to improve the infrastructure for information management. She added: the Center's priorities for fiscal 1996 include: - exceeding use fee goals again; - implementing the CDER reorganization now in place so it achieves the planned objectives; - continuing to improve the management of the Center; - and implementing information management initiatives.