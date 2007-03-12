CEGEDIM to buy Dendrite for $751M

Paris, France-based CEGEDIM SA has announced a definitive merger agreement under which it will acquire the US group Dendrite International for $16.00 per outstanding share in cash.
Under the terms of the deal, Dendrite is valued on a fully-diluted equity basis at approximately $751.0 million. This represents a premium of around 40% over the average closing share price for its common stock over the 20-day trading period from February 1 March 1, 2007, the last trading day prior to the announcement of the transaction.
The French group says this combination will create a major player in diversified sales, marketing, clinical and compliance solutions to the global life sciences and pharmaceutical industry. In particular, by joining CEGEDIM's European strength with Dendrite's US and Asia Pacific position, the combined group will be able to address the global needs of its customers and provide a unique suite of integrated, value-added products. The merged company is expected to have estimated pro forma annual revenues of $1.1 billion and operate in more than 75 countries throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze