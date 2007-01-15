Cegedim UK chief warns of changing needs of sales reps

The job of the UK pharmaceutical sales representative is changing dramatically, evolving into a far more strategic and valuable account management position, according to Gareth Thomas, managing director of Cegedim UK, a specialist software firm. As such, the representative needs constant access to up-to-date information that provides insight into the targets of local divisions of the National Health Service.

However, without providing representatives with the right skills and information resources, Mr Thomas doubts if drugmakers can deliver the level of differential messaging required to meet the diverse requirements of different groups across the NHS.

Mr Thomas notes that "the traditional representative has honed the process of the three-product detail to a fine art. The skill set is familiar and proven. But, unfortunately, it is becoming increasingly irrelevant. What has been essentially a product-led detail must now evolve into the ability to discuss emerging NHS issues that reflect local, regional and central policy change."