Cel-100 enhances immune response in animal HBV models

US drug development firm Cel-Sci says that its antiviral peptide adjuvant Cel-1000 increased the immune response to hepatitis B virus antigen. The findings, which were from preclinical animal studies, also showed that, when the agent was combined with the MAS-1 delivery system (developed by fellow USA-based company Mercia Pharma) it induced the production of highly-specific anti-HBV antibodies.
Daniel Zimmerman, senior vice president of research at Cel-Sci, who presented the data at the 10th annual meeting of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases in Baltimore, Maryland, said that the findings were significant as current vaccinations often fail to elicit a sufficient immunological response, particularly in middle-aged and older men.
He added that the results build upon those from previous studies in which the drug brought about improved immune response in animal models of quite disparate diseases, ranging from herpes simplex infection to malaria.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze