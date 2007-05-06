Cel-100 enhances immune response in animal HBV models

US drug development firm Cel-Sci says that its antiviral peptide adjuvant Cel-1000 increased the immune response to hepatitis B virus antigen. The findings, which were from preclinical animal studies, also showed that, when the agent was combined with the MAS-1 delivery system (developed by fellow USA-based company Mercia Pharma) it induced the production of highly-specific anti-HBV antibodies.

Daniel Zimmerman, senior vice president of research at Cel-Sci, who presented the data at the 10th annual meeting of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases in Baltimore, Maryland, said that the findings were significant as current vaccinations often fail to elicit a sufficient immunological response, particularly in middle-aged and older men.

He added that the results build upon those from previous studies in which the drug brought about improved immune response in animal models of quite disparate diseases, ranging from herpes simplex infection to malaria.