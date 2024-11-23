Cel-Sci Sees Potential With AIDS Vaccine

Cel-Sci Corp has revealed that in an animal model of human immunity, itsHGP-30 AIDS vaccine, which uses heteroconjugate technology, "confers high levels of protection against a different strain of HIV than the one from which HGP-30 is derived."
Heteroconjugate technology combines T cell binding ligands with disease-associated peptide antigens such as HGP-30, which "differs from other vaccines or immunogen candidates because it is a synthetic copy of a highly conserved part of the p17 core protein of the HIV virus," says the company.
HGP-30 has been tested in trials with 39 HIV-negative subjects and is currently in a separate study with 24 HIV-positive patients.
