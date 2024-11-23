CEL-SCI To Start AIDS Trials With Multikine

CEL-SCI and the AIDS Research Alliance of the USA have receivedclearance from the Food and Drug Administration to initiate human testing of CEL-SCI's immunotherapeutic Multikine for the treatment of HIV.

Trial Design The Phase I study, to determine drug safety and patient immune responses, is expected to begin in the first quarter of this year and will enroll 14 HIV-positive patients.

Multikine consists of a combination of cytokines, including interleukin-2, and is currently being tested in patients with head and neck cancer (Marketletter March 4, 1996).