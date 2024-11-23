CEL-SCI Unveils Improved AIDS Vaccine

CEL-SCI Corp has developed an improved version of its candidate AIDSvaccine, HGP-30, called HGP-30W. The new formulation is designed to offer improved protection against the range of HIV subtypes encountered around the world.
The company believes it has developed a vaccine that has the potential to offer protection around the globe by focusing on parts of the virus which are less prone to mutation (a highly-conserved portion of the p17 core protein). "The urgent need of the African and Asian countries for a preventive AIDS vaccine has long been disregarded by the pharmaceutical industry," noted CEL-SCI chief executive Geert Kersten. HGP-30 has already been shown to be safe and immunogenic in 60 healthy volunteers.
