Celecoxib Promise In Arthritis

Searle's celecoxib, a selective cyclo-oxygenase-2 inhibitor, has beenfound to successfully relieve pain and reduce inflammation in patients with arthritis flare-ups, according to data presented at the 19th Congress of the International League Against Rheumatism recently.
In the first study, 293 people with osteoarthritis of the knee at a flare-up stage were given either placebo or one of three doses of celecoxib (40mg, 100mg or 200mg) twice-daily for two weeks. Using various efficacy measurements, all celecoxib doses were found to offer significant pain relief over placebo. However, the higher two doses offered the greatest relief. All three doses were found to be well-tolerated, with the two most common side effects, headache and diarrhea, occurring equally in the treatment and placebo groups.
A second study, of six patients, investigated platelet aggregation changes following six-day dosing with celecoxib (400mg twice daily) and one day's therapy with aspirin (after a washout period). After the celecoxib regimen, no significant reductions in platelet activity were recorded. In contrast, a single dose of aspirin produced significant reductions in platelet activity. In addition, no serious gastrointestinal side effects were noted with celecoxib. Celecoxib is in Phase III testing in the USA and Europe, while earlier-stage studies are ongoing in Japan.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze