Celera and Abbott Labs continue antigen accord

USA-based Celera Genomics, part of the Applera group, says that fellow US firm Abbott Laboratories has selected two antigen targets for further investigation from Celera's antigen library which was made available in a collaboration established in 2004 (Marketletter July 12, 2004).
Celera says Abbott has so far selected six antigens for the development of drugs, designed to treat cancer, and adds that this brings to seven the number of validated antigens Celera has provided to it commercial partners for R&D.
