Celera Genomics signs up France's Genset as a database user

Celera Genomics says that France's Genset has signed a multi-yearsubscription agreement to use its integrated database products, bioinformatics systems and other discovery tools, accessing its products through the web-based Celera Discovery System. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Craig Venter, Celera's president, said that the agreement with Genset is an example of the ways that his company intends to "build the capabilities necessary to participate in the drug discovery and development process." His counterpart at the French firm, Andre Pernet, stated that "the quantity and quality of the data in Celera's databases should enable us to accelerate and reduce the costs of our genomics research."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze