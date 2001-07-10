Celera Genomics signs up NCI researchers

Celera Genomics says it has signed a memorandum of understanding withthe US National Cancer Institute, the largest unit covered by the National Institutes of Health, outlining the terms and conditions by which individual NCI investigators may purchase access to Celera's analytical tools and database products, including the fruit fly, human and mouse genomes.

Around 300 scientists will have the option to access Celera's database information, though the latter did not say how many researchers are expected to take up the offer.