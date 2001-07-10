Celera Genomics signs up NCI researchers

Celera Genomics says it has signed a memorandum of understanding withthe US National Cancer Institute, the largest unit covered by the National Institutes of Health, outlining the terms and conditions by which individual NCI investigators may purchase access to Celera's analytical tools and database products, including the fruit fly, human and mouse genomes.
Around 300 scientists will have the option to access Celera's database information, though the latter did not say how many researchers are expected to take up the offer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze