Celera Genomics to acquire Axys in $174 million deal

Celera Genomics to acquireAxys in $174 million deal

Celera Genomics is to acquire biopharmaceutical company Axys Pharmaceuticals in a stock-for-stock transaction which has been unanimously approved by the boards of both companies. The deal is valued at around $174 million.

The transaction is structured as a tax-free reorganization and would be accounted for under the purchase method. A collar mechanism will determine the ultimate exchange ratio delivered to Axys shareholders, based on the average closing price of Celera common stock for the 10 trading days up until two days prior to closing. Based on Celera's closing price on June 12, the day before the announcement, Axys stockholders would have received $4.65 per share payable in Celera common stock.