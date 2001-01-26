Celera losses less than expected

Celera Genomics Group has reported results for its second fiscal quarterended December 31, 2000, which show that revenues increased to $20.3 million compared with $8.3 million in the same period last year. Net loss grew 22.2% to $29.7 million, less than most analysts had estimated. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $14.4 million, as Celera expanded its sales and marketing team, while R&D expenditure in the quarter was $52.7 million.

Craig Venter, Celera's president and chief scientific officer, said that as the company expands information platforms and computational biology skills, "we are well-positioned to extend our reach into medical discovery." He added that Celera is putting in place a set of capabilities, internally and with a growing list of collaborators, "that we believe will give us the opportunity to understand the logic of biology."

