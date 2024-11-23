Cell Genesys' Gene Therapy In AIDS

Cell Genesys is to expand Phase II clinical trials of its AIDS genetherapy, following the release of interim data which was presented at the American Academy of Asthma, Allergy and Immunology meeting in San Francisco, USA.
Treatment with antiviral drugs such as protease inhibitors prevent the HIV virus from replicating, but frequently the virus persists in certain areas of the body, and can cause reinfection once treatment is halted. Cell Genesys is aiming to eliminate these HIV-infected cells with killer T cells that have been engineered with proprietary disease-specific receptors, and which selectively destroy HIV-infected cells.
"No Safety Problems" Clinical trial data thus far has demonstrated no serious safety problems in 30 patients with CD4 cell counts ranging from 52-746 per mm3. In addition, the genetically-modified cells remained in the body for at least six months.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze