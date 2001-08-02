Cell Genesys to buy Calydon for $20 mill

Cell Genesys has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Calydon,a private US biotechnology company located in Sunnyvale, California, which focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer. Under the conditions of the deal, Calydon's shareholders will receive approximately 935,000 shares of Cell Genesys stock valued at around $17.4 million, while the latter will also assume Calydon's liabilities of some $2.6 million. The transaction is expected to close within a month.
Should have three drugs in Ph III next year
Explaining the rationale behind the deal, Cell Genesys' chief executive, Stephen Sherwin, said that his firm has been impressed by the clinical data already demonstrated for CV706, Calydon's lead product candidate for early-stage prostate cancer. He added that Calydon's products are "highly complementary" to the firm's present portfolio and, given the progress through the clinic of Cell Genesys' GVAX prostate and lung cancer vaccines, the addition of CV706 could "provide us with as many as three products entering Phase III trials by the end of 2002."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze