Friday 22 November 2024

Cell Thera temporarily halts PIONEER study enrollment

13 November 2006

USA-based drug developer Cell Therapeutics says that recruitment in its PIONEER lung cancer trial, designed to assess its developmental anticancer agent Xyotax (paclitaxel poliglumex), has been suspended while it awaits follow-up data from recently-enrolled patients. The firm added that all patients currently involved in the program will continue with the treatment protocol.

Cell Therapeutics explained that, following consultation with the trial's steering committee and the data safety monitoring board, it has decided to carry out assessment of the different rates of early cycle deaths observed between study groups. The company went on to say that, while most of the observed deaths were attributable to disease progression, more complete data is required to fully analyze this difference.

The Seattle-headquartered firm also said that, in accordance with recommendations from the Food and Drug Administration, the company reviewed the demographic and estrogen-related data that had arisen so far and decided to make amendments to the trial during its suspension. Specifically, the assessment will be refocused to concentrate on measureing the efficacy of the agent in women with normal estrogen levels, the subgroup which demonstrated the greatest survival benefit in a previous study.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze