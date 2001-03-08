CellFactors awarded neural stem cell patent in USA

CellFactors of the UK has been awarded a broad US patent covering theimmortalization of human neural stem cells through genetic manipulation. The company says it now intends to start negotiations with genomics and drug discovery companies, with a view to granting licenses to firms working on indications not currently in CellFactors areas of focus. Ian Cubitt, CellFactors' chief executive, told the Financial Times that many companies working on regenerative medicine using stem cells may find they are affected by its patent portfolio.
