CELLTECH HALVES LOSSES IN FISCAL 1991

The Celltech Group, which claims to be the largest independent biotechnology company in the UK, announced that it has halved its pretax losses for the year ended September 30, 1991. The loss on ordinary activities before tax was L6.6 million ($11.7 million) in 1991, down from L12.5 million in the previous year. Turnover for the year was just over L17 million, down 14.2% on 1990. Celltech's operating loss for the year was L9.4 million, down from L16.7 million in 1990. The biologics division, which is made up of Celltech's manufacturing and trading operations, increased its contribution to operating profit from
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze