Celltech Sells Biologics Unit

Celltech of the UK is selling its only profitable business unit, Celltech Biologics, to Alusuisse-Lonza of Switzerland. The Swiss company will pay a minimum of L42 million ($64.4 million) plus an earn-out based on future sales growth of Biologics. This is expected to yield an additional L8 million. Also, A-L will take on external debt and other leasing obligations of Biologics.
Peter Fellner, chief executive of Celltech said: "this sale will materially improve the risk-reward balance of Celltech by enabling its resources to be focused exclusively upon its therapeutic R&D operations, which we believe provide the greatest potential for value creation." Celltech's R&D has progressed well recently, he said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze