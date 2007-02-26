Celogos and SMS KK agree myoblast transplantation deal

French biotechnology firm Celogos and Japan's Stem Cell Sciences KK, a joint venture established by Australia's Stem Cell Sciences and Japanese firm Sosei, have agreed a licensing deal which covers use of the former's myoblast cell implantation expertise in the development of a treatment for urinary incontinence. Financial terms of the accord, which covers the commercialization of such products in Japan, were not provided.

Celogos explained that the alliance is based on its Rational Cell Design platform that enables the development, optimization, production and transplantation of novel cells. The Parisian firm went on to say that the RCD technology had allowed it to create a protocol for myoblast implantation as a treatment for UTI patients.