CeloNova unveils Polyzene-F stent coating

Atlanta, USA-based CeloNova BioSciences has unveiled a solution for serious thrombosis problems facing drug-eluting stents - its patented, medically-inert Polyzene-F coating, which it claims prevents thrombosis and promotes normal endothelial cell growth.
Accordeing to CeloNova, interventional physicians will soon be able to minimize restenosis without resorting to drug-eluting stents that can cause thromboses and myocardial infarcts. Thomas Gordy, the firm's chief executive, noted that the stealth technology that makes the Polyzene-F coating inert is already in use in the European Union for medical applications where devices require an anti-inflammatory and non-thrombogenic surface, and it is now undergoing extensive study in the EU as a means to improve upon the safety record of life-preserving vascular stents.
