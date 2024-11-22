Friday 22 November 2024

Celtrix Pulls BetaKine Out Of Ophthalmics

13 February 1995

Celtrix Pharmaceuticals has dropped development of its BetaKine (transforming growth factor beta-2) for ophthalmic applications, specifically for age-related macular degeneration. The company said that an interim analysis of data from Phase II studies showed that there is no benefit from BetaKine treatment in these patients.

As a result of these Phase II findings and inconclusive Phase III macular hole studies (Marketletters passim), Celtrix has decided to discontinue all ophthalmic studies but will continue to pursue development of the drug, through its collaborative relationship with Genzyme, in other indications, notably wound healing.

The company will now focus resources on its second product candidate, SomatoKine (IGF-BP3), which is in preclinical testing for muscle wasting and osteoporosis. Celtrix is in the process of scaling up production to support toxicological and initial human studies of SomatoKine, and has a development agreement with Green Cross for the osteoporosis indication.

