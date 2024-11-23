Celtrix's SomatoKine Offers Highest-Ever Doses Of IGF-1

- Celtrix' SomatoKine (IGF-BP3 complex) is safe and delivers insulin-like growth factor-1 at higher dose levels than has ever been feasible before, according to the results of the firm's first Phase I study. IGF-1 is the active ingredient in Cephalon's Myotrophin (somatomedin C), which is nearing the market for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Celtrix hopes to develop the drug, which is formulated along with its binding protein, for conditions such as major surgery, organ damage/failure after trauma, and severe osteoporosis.