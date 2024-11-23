Celtrix' SomatoKine Fast Delivery Of IGF-1

- Celtrix' SomatoKine (IGF-BP3) can deliver insulin-like growth factor-1 at much higher doses than previously possible, according to the results of an initial Phase I study. SomatoKine combines IGF with its major binding protein, BP3. Most naturally-occurring IGF-1 circulates in the body in this complexed form. The firm intends to study SomatoKine's effects as a hormone replacement in critically-ill patients, such as those undergoing major surgery, or with organ damage/failure and trauma, in a Phase II study later this fiscal year.