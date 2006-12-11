CeNeS Pharma's L4.8M placing; recruits Ph III for M6G

CeNeS Pharmaceuticals, a UK biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of pain management products, says it has placed an aggregate of 74,169,194 new ordinary shares at 6.5 pence each, to raise just over L4.82 million ($9.5 million, before costs) with certain institutional and other investors. The shares were placed on behalf of the firm by JM Finn & Co.
The net proceeds will be used to further develop the current CeNeS portfolio of products. It is anticipated that dealings will commence in these shares on December 7.
CeNeS also announced that it has successfully completed patient recruitment in its pivotal Phase III trial with M6G in Europe (Study M6G022) for the treatment of post operative pain. The study enrolled over 500 patients at 24 centers in six countries, with results expected in early 2007.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze