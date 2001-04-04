CeNes turnover leaps to L6.6 million

CeNes Pharmaceuticals has reported turnover of L6.6 million ($8million) for 2000, up from L31,000 in the previous year, while losses more than doubled to L20.8 million as a result of a L12.3 million write-off for license costs. Over 60% of turnover growth came from the opioid analgesic Moraxen (sustained-release morphine) for the reduction of severe pain in cancer patients, which was launched in the UK last year by marketing partner Schwarz Pharma.
For 2001, CeNes is looking for a strong contribution to sales from drugs acquired from then-named Glaxo Wellcome, ie Diconal (dipipanone plus cyclizine, oral), Cyclimorph (morphine plus cyclizine, intravenous) and Valoid (cyclizine, oral and injectable; Marketletter September 11, 2000).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze