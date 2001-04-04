CeNes turnover leaps to L6.6 million

CeNes Pharmaceuticals has reported turnover of L6.6 million ($8million) for 2000, up from L31,000 in the previous year, while losses more than doubled to L20.8 million as a result of a L12.3 million write-off for license costs. Over 60% of turnover growth came from the opioid analgesic Moraxen (sustained-release morphine) for the reduction of severe pain in cancer patients, which was launched in the UK last year by marketing partner Schwarz Pharma.

For 2001, CeNes is looking for a strong contribution to sales from drugs acquired from then-named Glaxo Wellcome, ie Diconal (dipipanone plus cyclizine, oral), Cyclimorph (morphine plus cyclizine, intravenous) and Valoid (cyclizine, oral and injectable; Marketletter September 11, 2000).