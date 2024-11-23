Centeon Begins Shipment Of Products From Kankakee

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized Centeon, the bloodproducts joint-venture between Franco-American company Rhone-Poulenc Rorer and Hoechst of Germany, to distribute newly-manufactured biological products from its Kankakee, Illinois facility, subject to the industry's normal practice of lot-release testing by the FDA prior to distribution.
Centeon had to recall its albumin products last year, and has not been permited by the FDA to manufacture products at the plant until it meets certain criteria (Marketletters passim). R-PR, its parent company Rhone-Poulenc, and JV partner Hoechst AG all took significant financial charges in 1996, and in the first quarter of 1997, as a result of the product recall.
R-PR said the authorization is significant for several reasons: Centeon will submit biological products manufactured at the facility for lot-release testing in the next few weeks; R-PR can resume normal distribution of pharmaceutical products manufactured by Centeon for R-PR at Kankakee, which are not subject to lot-release testing; and R-PR can complete the necessary steps to conduct filings worldwide for Synercid (quinupristin/dalfopristin), its treatment of resistant bacterial infections in the second half of this year. Kankakee is one of the designated sites for production of Synercid.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze