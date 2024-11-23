Centocor Progress With Crohn's Antibody

Centocor has reported encouraging new data from a pivotal trial ofCenTNF (cA2), its antitumor necrosis factor monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of patients with fistulizing Crohn's disease. Fistula formation is an uncommon complication of Crohn's disease in which abnormal passages occur between the bowel and the skin, allowing drainage of mucus and/or fecal material.

94 patients were enrolled into the study. Centocor reports that CenTNF was able to produce a statistically-significant improvement in the trial's primary endpoint, the closure of at least 50% of open fistulae, compared to control. Centocor says it is now gearing up to negotiate with regulatory authorities in the USA and Europe to bring the product to market.

Analysts' Comments The data from the trial with CenTNF show "a very dramatic, significant result," according to Jon Alsenus of Furman Selz, who noted that there is no question that this product has tremendous commercial potential.