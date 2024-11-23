Centocor's Avakine Effective In Crohn's

Centocor's chimeric monoclonal antibody Avakine (infliximab; cA2) iseffective in the treatment of Crohn's disease, according to findings reported in The New England Journal of Medicine (October 9 issue).
Infliximab, which works by blocking the activity of tumor necrosis factor-alpha, has also demonstrated an effect in rheumatoid arthritis and may have potential in other autoimmune diseases, say the researchers.
The 108-patient study showed that after four weeks, two-thirds of patients who received the antibody responded favorably to the treatment, while one-third of patients were defined as being in clinical remission. Additional research has also shown that a single infusion of infliximab can last for as long as a year in some patients.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze