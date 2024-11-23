Centocor's Avakine, Efficacy In RA?

Phase II trial results presented at the American College of Rheumatologyannual meeting in Washington, USA, have demonstrated that Centocor's antitumor necrosis factor antibody Avakine (infliximab; cA2), elicited a clinical response in 60%-70% of rheumatoid arthritis patients.
In patients receiving higher doses of Avakine (3mg/kg and 10mg/kg), a reduction in swollen and tender joint counts of more than 75% was observed. When combined with methotrexate, these endpoints were reduced to near-remission levels. Some analysts seemed disappointed with the data and Centocor's share price dropped on the day (see page 9). Edmund Debler of Mehta & Isaly said that, as well as questions regarding efficacy, it was a concern that some patients had raised antibodies against Avakine. Centocor plans to complete enrollment in a Phase III trial by the end of the year.
