Centocor/S-P's Remicade cleared for UC in EU

US drugmakers Centocor and Schering-Plough says that the European Commission has approved their co-developed anti-tumor necrosis factor therapy Remicade (infliximab) for the treatment of moderately-to-severely active ulcerative colitis in patients who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapy, including corticosteroids, or who are intolerant to or are contraindicated to such therapies, making the agent the first biologic therapy approved to treat the condition in the European Union.