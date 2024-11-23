Centocor To Report ReoPro Data In MI

Shares in Centocor are on the rise in expectation of data from a trialof its glycoprotein IIb/IIIa antagonist ReoPro (abciximab) in patients with myocardial infarction, scheduled to take place at the American Heart Association meeting this week. Details of this MI study will be included in a forthcoming issue of the Marketletter.
Meanwhile, Eric Hecht of Merrill Lynch believes that Centocor will file for approval of its antitumor necrosis factor antibody Avakine (infliximab) for Crohn's disease in the USA before the end of the year, and that Phase II data on the product's use in rheumatoid arthritis would be presented at the American College of Rheumatology meeting, just after the Marketletter went to press.
Joyce Lonergan and David Stone of Cowen & Co are expecting sales of $35 million in 1998 for Avakine, rising to $335 million in 2001.
