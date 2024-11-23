Cephalon And Leo Work On CNS Leads

- Cephalon has forged a two-year alliance with Leo Pharmaceutical Products for the development of new treatments for neurological diseases based on Cephalon's neurotrophic enhancing molecule (NEM) technology. Of primary interest are a series of orally-active vitamin D analogs which have been developed by Leo as inducers of the expression of a number of therapeutically-relevant genes. For example, several have been shown to stimulate the expression of nerve growth factor. A lead compound with potential to treat Alzheimer's disease has already been identified.