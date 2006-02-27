Cephalon's full-year 2005 loss deepens 130%

Cephalon says that its 2005 loss worsened 130% year-on-year to $175.0 million, or $3.01 a share, due to the write-off of R&D expenses from its acquisition of Salmedix (Marketletter June 20, 2005) and Zeneus Pharma, as well as licensing rights to several drugs.

The US drugmaker saw 76% decline in fourth-quarter 2005 earnings, which reached $18.1 million, or $0.30 per share, failing to match estimates from industry observer. Analysts polled by Thomson Financial had predicted average earnings of $0.74 on revenue of $330.0 million for the three months ending December 2005.

Provigil key performance driver