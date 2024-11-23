Cephalon Signs Myotrophin Deal With S B C Warburg

- Betting that it will get a May recommendation for approval ofMyotrophin (mecasermin; insulin-like growth factor-1), its treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, from the US Food and Drug Administration, Cephalon has signed a deal with S B C Warburg which allows it to buy call options on 2.5 million shares of its own stock. Cephalon is trying to create a financing opportunity without diluting the value of the stock, said its chief financial officer, Kevin Buchi. The move will allow Cephalon to fill financing requirements should it need to expand production and begin marketing Myotrophin. The buyout is put at $125 million. The FDA advisory committee hearing is due on May 8.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze