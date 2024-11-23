Cephalon Sticks To Myotrophin Plan

Afinal US marketing approval application for Myotrophin (recombinant human insulin-like growth factor-1; somatomedin C) will be filed as planned by the end of this year, said the product's developer, Cephalon Inc, "whose strategy is to get the best down there as soon as we can," Cephalon chief executive Frank Baldino told a Carson Group and BioCentury Publications conference, reported by Reuters.
In June, a US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel unanimously approved an early access program for Myotrophin (used to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig's disease; Marketletter June 17), though some panel members said they would like to see another trial. That led to doubts among investors as to whether the FDA would require a fresh trial ahead of final approval, which would significantly delay launch. Mr Baldino said Cephalon wants to run a study of Myotrophin in combination with the only FDA-approved ALS drug, Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's Rilutek (riluzole).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze