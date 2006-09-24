CepTor in deal to buy Ferring's r-h CuZnSOD

USA-based biopharmaceutical company CepTor, a specialist in the field of neuromuscular and neurodegenerative diseases, says it has signed a letter of intent with Switzerland-based Ferring International Center SA, under which the latter will divest its recombinant human copper zinc superoxide dismutase (SOD), for purchase by the former. The deal is subject to due diligence culminating in an agreement with the US Food and Drug Administration on the endpoint for a proposed Phase IIb clinical trial.

Under the terms of the agreement, CepTor will pay Ferring an exclusive option amount, and may exercise its opportunity for all worldwide rights to SOD with a grant-back royalty-free license for development of the drug in infertility indications. The Swiss group will retain all contract manufacturing rights to the agent.

Aaron Graff, Ferring's senior vice president of global marketing, said that divestiture of the product to CepTor was the best option in terms of gaining regulatory approval. He added that the good existing relations between the two firms had given them confidence in the deal. Bill Pursey, CepTor's chairman, said: "SOD is an advanced-stage product with orphan status in the USA and European Union, representing a $400.0 million market opportunity."