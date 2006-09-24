CepTor in deal to buy Ferring's r-h CuZnSOD

USA-based biopharmaceutical company CepTor, a specialist in the field of neuromuscular and neurodegenerative diseases, says it has signed a letter of intent with Switzerland-based Ferring International Center SA, under which the latter will divest its recombinant human copper zinc superoxide dismutase (SOD), for purchase by the former. The deal is subject to due diligence culminating in an agreement with the US Food and Drug Administration on the endpoint for a proposed Phase IIb clinical trial.
Under the terms of the agreement, CepTor will pay Ferring an exclusive option amount, and may exercise its opportunity for all worldwide rights to SOD with a grant-back royalty-free license for development of the drug in infertility indications. The Swiss group will retain all contract manufacturing rights to the agent.
Aaron Graff, Ferring's senior vice president of global marketing, said that divestiture of the product to CepTor was the best option in terms of gaining regulatory approval. He added that the good existing relations between the two firms had given them confidence in the deal. Bill Pursey, CepTor's chairman, said: "SOD is an advanced-stage product with orphan status in the USA and European Union, representing a $400.0 million market opportunity."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze