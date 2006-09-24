Friday 22 November 2024

CepTor in deal to buy Ferring's r-h CuZnSOD

24 September 2006

USA-based biopharmaceutical company CepTor, a specialist in the field of neuromuscular and neurodegenerative diseases, says it has signed a letter of intent with Switzerland-based Ferring International Center SA, under which the latter will divest its recombinant human copper zinc superoxide dismutase (SOD), for purchase by the former. The deal is subject to due diligence culminating in an agreement with the US Food and Drug Administration on the endpoint for a proposed Phase IIb clinical trial.

Under the terms of the agreement, CepTor will pay Ferring an exclusive option amount, and may exercise its opportunity for all worldwide rights to SOD with a grant-back royalty-free license for development of the drug in infertility indications. The Swiss group will retain all contract manufacturing rights to the agent.

Aaron Graff, Ferring's senior vice president of global marketing, said that divestiture of the product to CepTor was the best option in terms of gaining regulatory approval. He added that the good existing relations between the two firms had given them confidence in the deal. Bill Pursey, CepTor's chairman, said: "SOD is an advanced-stage product with orphan status in the USA and European Union, representing a $400.0 million market opportunity."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze