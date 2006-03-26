Ceragennins show in vitro angiogenesis activity

Ceragenix Pharmaceuticals, a US biopharmaceutical company focused on infectious diseases and dermatology, says that data received from the National Cancer Institute showed that two of its drug candidates inhibit angiogenesis at low micromolar concentrations.
Both compounds are Ceragenins (CSAs), a class of synthetically-produced small-molecules originated by the firm which consist of a sterol backbone with amino acids and other groups attached to them,
According to Ceragenix, three in vitro models were used - a growth inhibition assay, a cord formation assay and a cell migration assay - and the lowest reported inhibitory concentration for one of its Ceragenins was 4.49 micromoles.
