Cerexa's Ph II antibiotic trial completes enrollment

US drugmaker Cerexa has completed patient enrollment in its multinational Phase II clinical trial of its drug candidate ceftaroline acetate (formerly PPI-0903) in patients with complicated skin and skin structure infections.

The agent is a next-generation, broad spectrum, cephalosporin antibiotic that combines the advantage of an enhanced gram-positive spectrum, including activity against methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, with broad gram-negative activity, the firm stated. It added that the US Food and Drug Administration had recently granted ceftaroline Fast-Track designation for the treatment of cSSSI caused by MRSA. Cerexa initiated the Phase II evaluation in October 2005 and plans to release top-line results in the third quarter of the year.