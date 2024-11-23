Challenges For Euro Wholesalers

In Europe's 15 principal markets, drug wholesalers face increasingcompetition, says OTC Distribution in Europe, an Analysis of Structure, Changes and Trends, a new study from James Dudley International. Demands on levels of service they must offer to retailers are rising.
Actions being taken include: national and international mergers, acquisitions and cooperative groupings; vertical integration policies; and, where ownership of retail pharmacy chains is banned, formation of voluntary trading groups for which services provided include marketing, advice, training and private-label brands. To offer a competitive service, wholesalers must meet increasing capital investment demands, which is leading to consolidation and a decline in their numbers.
In France, the UK and Germany, over 70% of the market is controlled by three wholesalers, while in Belgium the top three have 40%. In Spain, with over 100 wholesalers, the share is 31%. Of Italy's 220 wholesalers, the top three hold 28%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze